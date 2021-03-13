BJP CEC to Finalise Candidates for Poll-bound Bengal, Assam, Kerala Today; Modi, Shah to Attend Meeting

To finalise the candidates for all poll-bound states, the central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet on Saturday evening in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, General Secretory BL Santhosh, members of the parliamentary board, state leaders, state in-charges.

Members of the parliamentary board include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bihar government minister Shahnawaz Hussain.

The party is likely to clear candidates for the southern States, including Tamil Nadu, where in an NDA alliance of AIADMK and a few others they will contest on 26 seats next month.

While the party has already declared candidates for two phases in Bengal and Assam, the CEC could clear tickets for the third and last phase of Assam and for at least two more phases for Bengal where polling will take place in eight phases.

Before Saturday’s meeting, the core group for both Tamil Nadu and Kerala met at Nadda’s Delhi residence. Shah and BL Santhosh also attended the meeting.

The biggest stake for the saffron party this time is to have a successful run in Bengal where Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term as Chief Minister. The BJP’s Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, State President Dilip Ghosh, National Vice President Mukul Roy, party leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee flew to Delhi on Friday.

In Assam, too, the BJP is looking at it second term in office under the leadership of incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who led the party to massive victory in 2016. Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, National General Secretary Dilip Saikia, state in-charge Jay Panda and others are expected to attend the meeting on Saturday at the party headquarters.

The elections to the poll-bound states get underway on March 27 with polls in Bengal and Assam. Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single-phase on April 6. The last phase of the Bengal elections is on April 29. The results for all elections will be declared on May 2.