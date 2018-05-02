GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:May 2, 2018, 10:35 AM IST
CEE-AMPAI WB 2018 Registration Closes on May 7, 2018 for 1164 Seats, Exam on 13th May 2018
AMPAI is scheduled to organize the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) West Bengal 2018 on 13th May 2018 in offline mode for candidates seeking admissions to 4 Years B.Tech and B.Pharma courses via minority quota against the 1164 allocated seats in participating institutions.
CEE-AMPAI WB 2018 application process will end on Monday, 7th May 2018, next week on the official website of Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes (AMPAI) – ampai.in. AMPAI is scheduled to organize the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) West Bengal 2018 on 13th May 2018 in offline mode for candidates seeking admissions to 4 Years B.Tech and B.Pharma courses via minority quota against the 1164 allocated seats in participating institutions. Candidates can submit applications online as well as offline. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before the due date:

How to apply for CEE-AMPAI WB 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ampai.in

Step 2 – Click on Apply Online given in the right sidebar

Step 3 – Register yourself and then login using your registration credentials

Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://iconwizard.southeastasia.cloudapp.azure.com:90/

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs.200 while submitting their application online

CEE-AMPAI WB 2018 Examination Schedule:
CEE-AMPAI-2018-WB examination will be based on the same syllabus of WBJEE 2018. The test is planned to be conducted at 21 centres across the country on 13th May 2018 as per the following schedule:
Mathematics – 9am to 10:30am
Physics & Chemistry – 11:30am to 1:30 pm
Biology – 2:30pm to 4pm

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
