CEE Kerala NEET 2018 Counseling: NEET Result Submission Begins Today at cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE Kerala NEET 2018 Result submission has begun today on the official website of Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in for candidates who had appeared for NEET UG 2018. The Commissionerate has invited candidates seeking admissions to Medical courses including MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha & Unani and Allied courses such as Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries to submit their NEET UG 2018 results on the CEE Kerala website latest by 17th June 2018, 5PM.Based on the data submitted by the candidates, CEE Kerala will prepare rank lists for Medical & Allied courses counseling process. CEE Kerala is scheduled to release the Rank List of MBBS/BDS, Medical & Allied and Ayurveda Courses on 20th June 2018.Candidates interested in pursuing MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda [BAMS], Homoeopathy [BHMS], Siddha [BSMS] & Unani [BUMS] and Allied courses such as Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri], Forestry [BSc (Hons) Forestry], Veterinary [BVSc & AH] and Fisheries [BFSc] course in the State of Kerala for the year 2018-19 can follow the instructions below and submit their NEET UG 2018 marks to participate in the CEE Kerala NEET UG 2018 Counseling Process:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cee.kerala.gov.in Step 2 – Click on KEAM 2018 Candidate PortalStep 3 – Sign in to your profile by entering your Application Number, Password, Security Code and click on Sign inStep 4 – Submit your NEET UG 2018 marksStep 5 – Download your confirmation page or take a screenshot, and take a printoutDirect Link - https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keam2018/main/index.php Candidates who had registered for KEAM 2018 earlier, but did not choose Medical courses can also add Medical Courses now and then submit NEET UG 2018 score in case they had appeared for the same.