CEIL Recruitment 2018: 139 Posts for Construction & NDT Engineers, Apply Now

CEIL Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 139 candidates for the post for Construction Engineers, Welding/NDT Engineers, Planning, Safety and Warehouse has been released by Certification Engineers International Ltd. on its official website - ceil.co.in.CEIL is inviting applications from experienced personnel for the above mentioned posts for engagement on a contractual basis for up to one year (further extendable to three years). Eligible and interested candidates are required to send relevant documents and their CV in the approved bio-data format (Annexure-A) given on the official website via his/her Email Id only.Construction Engineers - 63Welding/NDT Engineers - 16Planning - 15Safety and Warehousing Personnel - 45The educational qualification, post-qualification experience, age criteria and pay scale differs for the posts mentioned above. Reservation and age-relaxation rules apply for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per guidelines of Govt. of India. Therefore interested candidates must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying for any position:http://ceil.co.in/careers.htmlCandidates who will be short listed by CEIL on the basis of their applications will be informed about the Date, time and venue of the Interviews via Email only. Interviews will be scheduled at CEIL offices in New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.