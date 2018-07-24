English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ceiling of Rahuleela Mall in Navi Mumbai's Vashi Comes Crashing Down, No Injury Reported
Being a weekday, there was not a large crowd at the mall at 12:25pm when the ceiling collapsed.
The Navi Mumbai mall where a portion of the ceiling collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Newss18)
Mumbai: Shoppers in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi had a narrow escape as a portion of a ceiling at a mall came crashing down on Tuesday afternoon. There are no reports of any injury or death.
The accident happened at the Raghuleela Mall, which is located right opposite the railway station in Vashi and is a popular hangout destination. Being a weekday, there was not a large crowd at the mall at 12:25pm when the ceiling collapsed.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with several users sharing clips of the debris lying in around the mall. The cause of the roof collapsing is yet to be ascertained.


