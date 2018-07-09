GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

CEL Recruitment 2018 Begins 21st July 2018 for 33 Posts in Ghaziabad

CEL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 33 vacancies for various posts has been released on the official website of Central Electronics Limited, Ghaziabad

Updated:July 9, 2018, 6:41 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
CEL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 33 vacancies for various posts has been released on the official website of Central Electronics Limited, Ghaziabad - celindia.co.in. CEL aims to recruit candidates on contract basis for 1 or 2 years under Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology. The application process will start from 21st July 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 11th August 2018

CEL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 33
Assistant General Manager/ Chief Manager (SSG) - 1
Chief Manager (QA-C) - 1
Senior Technical Manager (Production) Manufacturing - 1
Project Manager (Project Execution/ O&M) - 2
Technical Manager (R&D) - 1
Manager - Material Management - 2
Assistant Manager (Civil) - 1
Assistant Manager (Accounts) - 2
Accounts Officer - 1
Security Officer - 1
Deputy Engineer (R&D) - 1
Sr. Manager – New Product Development - 1
Manager (Defence Marketing) - 1
Marketing Manager - 2
Assistant Technical Manager (P) Manufacturing/ Maintenance) - 2
Officer - Material Management - 2
Officer (HR) - 1
Marketing Officer - 10

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
http://www.celindia.co.in/drupal7/sites/default/files/CEL-Advertisement-102-PERS-1-2018_0.pdf

Age Limit:
Assistant General Manager/ Chief Manager (SSG) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years as on 1st July 2018.
Chief Manager (QA-C) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 46 years as on 1st July 2018.
Senior Technical Manager (Production) Manufacturing - The age of the applicant should not be more than 46 years as on 1st July 2018.
Project Manager (Project Execution/ O&M) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on 1st July 2018.
Technical Manager (R&D) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on 1st July 2018.
Manager - Material Management - The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on 1st July 2018.
Assistant Manager (Civil) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 1st July 2018.
Assistant Manager (Accounts) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 1st July 2018.
Accounts Officer - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 1st July 2018.
Security Officer - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 1st July 2018.
Deputy Engineer (R&D) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 1st July 2018.
Sr. Manager – New Product Development - The age of the applicant should not be more than 42 years as on 1st July 2018.
Manager (Defence Marketing) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on 1st July 2018.
Marketing Manager – The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on 1st July 2018.
Assistant Technical Manager (P) Manufacturing/ Maintenance) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 1st July 2018.
Officer - Material Management – The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 1st July 2018.
Officer (HR) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 1st July 2018.
Marketing Officer - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 1st July 2018.

Age relaxation would be given as per the advertisement stated above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.300
SC/ ST - NIL

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

