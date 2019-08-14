Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Celebrate Independence Day 'Dabaake': J&K Top Cop's 'Advice' for Kashmiris in Lockdown

The Valley has been under a virtual lockdown since the government decided to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Celebrate Independence Day 'Dabaake': J&K Top Cop's 'Advice' for Kashmiris in Lockdown
Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan. (Twitter)
Loading...

Jammua and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan has some advice for people of the Valley this Independence Day — celebrate ‘dabaake’ (grandly).

Khan, who addressed a press conference on Wednesday on the preparedness of the state for August 15 celebrations, said restrictions had been lifted in Jammu but it would take some time for the situation to normalise in Kashmir. “At present, our main focus is August 15. All arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations across the state,” he added.

Later, while responding to a reporter’s question on the security arrangements, Khan said: “Everything is in place. Celebrate 15th August, ‘dabake’.”

The Valley has been under a virtual lockdown since the government decided to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

As part of a complete blackout, phone services and internet connections were suspended.

The issue has also led to tensions with neighbour Pakistan, which approached the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to convene an emergency meeting over India's Article 370 decision.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan would not provoke a conflict but “India should not mistake our restraint for weakness”.

In a letter to the UNSC, Qureshi said: "If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self defence, with all its capabilities." He added that "in view of the dangerous implications" Pakistan requested the meeting.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

