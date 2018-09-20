English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Celebrate September 29 as 'Surgical Strike Day', UGC Tells Universities
Talk sessions by ex-servicemen about sacrifices by the armed forces, special parades, visit to exhibitions and sending greeting cards to pledge their support for armed forces, are among the activities prescribed by the commission for the celebrations.
The University Grants Commission (UGC)
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday directed universities and higher educational institutions across the country to observe September 29 as “surgical strike day”.
“The NCC units of all universities should organise a special parade on September 29 after which the NCC commander shall address them on the modalities of protection of the borders. The varsities may organise a talk-session calling ex-servicemen to sensitise students about sacrifices made by the armed forces,” the UGC said in a communication to all vice-chancellors on Thursday.
“A multimedia exhibition will be organised around India Gate on September 29. Similar exhibitions may be organised in states, union territories, important towns and cantonments across the country. The institutions should encourage students and faculty members to visit these exhibitions,” the letter added.
The commission has suggested that the students shall pledge their support for armed forces by writing letters and cards which may be produced in both digital and physical format. "The letters and cards should be shared with PRO Defence and PIB for publicity across various media," the UGC said.
In the first such action, India carried out surgical strikes on September 29, 2016 on seven terror launch pads across the LoC with the Army saying its special forces inflicted "significant casualties" on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
