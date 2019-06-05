Celebrating Pride Month 2019: Barack Obama Praises Jiwandeep Kohli for his Rainbow Turban

To mark June as a month for LGBTQ, the world is celebrating Pride Month 2019 in different ways. From Pride parades to unique getups, people are celebrating sexuality in all forms.

The celebration of the Pride Month dates back to 50 years when New York police launched an early morning raid on a small Greenwich Village bar popular with members of the gay community. The raid sparked the movement for gay rights in the US, making it popular as Pride Month all over the world.

Many world leaders have openly supported the LGBTQ rights, with former US President Barack Obama and current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being at the forefront for being vocal about their support. Recently, Barack Obama congratulated and applauded Jiwandeep Kohli, a Sikh man whose picture with a rainbow turban went viral, for his efforts. He tweeted, “You’ve got a lot to be proud of, Jiwandeep. Thanks for everything you do to make this country a little more equal. Turban looks great, by the way. Happy Pride Month, everybody!”

Jiwandeep Kohli, a student who shared his rainbow turban picture on Saturday, has won several likes for his display on love and support for LGBTQ community. Tweeting a picture from the celebration on the first day of Pride Month, Kohli wrote, “I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others. #PrideMonth #PrideTurban #LoveIsLove.”

The picture has gained more than 51,000 likes and hundreds of responses from people, who have shared their Pride support and praised Kohli's impressive rainbow turban. While the photo was clicked at San Diego Pride events last year, Kohli posted the picture on June 1.