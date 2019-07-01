Celebrating the Physician and West Bengal CM who Inspired Doctors' Day: Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy
Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years. He was honoured with the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961.
Image: Twitter/@YashvantBajpai
Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 all across India to honour and remember physician and second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.
Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years. He was honoured with the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961. On the day celebrating doctors in society, here's taking a look at a few interesting facts about the man who inspired Doctors' Day:
1. Dr. Roy's birth and death anniversary fall on July 1, which is National Doctor's Day.
2. He is a decorated politician as well, becoming governor of Uttar Pradesh in 1947 and later chief Minister of West Bengal in January 23, 1948.
3. He played a crucial role in establishing the Indian Institute of mental Health, the Infectious Disease Hospital and even Kolkata's first-ever postgraduate medical college.
4. He made quality health care services available to all and established medical instutues like RG Kar Medical College, Jadavpur TB Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Hospital and Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital.
5. Dr. Roy was both Gandhiji's friend and doctor. When Gandhiji was undertaking a fast in Parnakutivin, Poona in 1933, Dr. Roy attended to him.
6. He entered politics in 1925. He ran for elections from the Barrackpore Constituency as an independent candidate for the Bengal Legislative Council and defeated the "Grand Old Man of Bengal," Surendranath Banerjee.
7. As Kolkata (then Calcutta) mayor, he promoted free education, free medical aid and better road, light and water facilities to the city.
8. He laid the foundation five eminent cities, namely, Durgapur, Kalyani, Bidhannagar, Ashokenagar, and Habra.
The B.C. Roy National Award, named after him, was instituted in 1976 for work in the area of medicine, politics, science, philosophy, literature and arts.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Gets a New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements And June Android Security Patch
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- This New Wrist Band Could Help Monitor Emotions like Depression and Anxiety
- India vs England | Chahal Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler in World Cup History
- Can Mobile Wallets With Spending Limits and no KYC Boost Digital Payments in India?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s