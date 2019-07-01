Celebrating the Physician and West Bengal CM who Inspired Doctors' Day: Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 all across India to honour and remember physician and second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years. He was honoured with the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961. On the day celebrating doctors in society, here's taking a look at a few interesting facts about the man who inspired Doctors' Day:

1. Dr. Roy's birth and death anniversary fall on July 1, which is National Doctor's Day.

2. He is a decorated politician as well, becoming governor of Uttar Pradesh in 1947 and later chief Minister of West Bengal in January 23, 1948.

3. He played a crucial role in establishing the Indian Institute of mental Health, the Infectious Disease Hospital and even Kolkata's first-ever postgraduate medical college.

4. He made quality health care services available to all and established medical instutues like RG Kar Medical College, Jadavpur TB Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Hospital and Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital.

5. Dr. Roy was both Gandhiji's friend and doctor. When Gandhiji was undertaking a fast in Parnakutivin, Poona in 1933, Dr. Roy attended to him.

6. He entered politics in 1925. He ran for elections from the Barrackpore Constituency as an independent candidate for the Bengal Legislative Council and defeated the "Grand Old Man of Bengal," Surendranath Banerjee.

7. As Kolkata (then Calcutta) mayor, he promoted free education, free medical aid and better road, light and water facilities to the city.

8. He laid the foundation five eminent cities, namely, Durgapur, Kalyani, Bidhannagar, Ashokenagar, and Habra.

The B.C. Roy National Award, named after him, was instituted in 1976 for work in the area of medicine, politics, science, philosophy, literature and arts.