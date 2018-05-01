English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Celebratory Firing: Punjab Govt to Book Wedding Hall Owners if Firearms Used in Premises
Furthermore, to procure firearms license, applicants will have to submit affidavits stating that they will not misuse the firearms at any wedding or social events.
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Chandigarh: Punjab government has taken a stern stance at incidents of celebratory firing. As per the new rules, owners of wedding palaces will be booked if firearms are allowed to enter their premises.
Furthermore, to procure firearms license, applicants will have to submit affidavits stating that they will not misuse the firearms at any wedding or social events.
Along with this, the police has also been asked to install metal detectors at the entrances of wedding palaces to prevent people from carrying firearms inside. Anyone found doing so, would be immediately arrested.
CCTV cameras will also be installed in the main premises of the wedding palaces. In case of any mishap, the police will also hold the owner of the marriage palace responsible.
As per a letter available with News18, the Punjab government has issued fresh instructions to the Deputy Commissioners, District Magistrates, Commissioners of Police, SSPs, and ASPs to curb cases of celebratory firing.
Firearm license applicants will also have to undergo a mandatory dope test to detect the use of ten kinds of drugs before the permit is issued. The latest notification increases the number of drugs to be tested for from five to ten.
The new set of rules comes following a PIL filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Professor Pandit Rao Dhirenwar of Chandigarh seeking an end to gun culture, especially 'harsh firing' at wedding palaces.
