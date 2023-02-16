Cellphones of Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gahlot Recovered; Accused Deleted Key Data from Both Handsets

Delhi police has recovered the mobile phones of both Nikki Yadav and her live-in partner Sahil Gahlot. An official said that the victim’s phone was seized from Gahlot, who knew the password of Nikki’s phone.

Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by her 24-year-old boyfriend Sahil Gahlot who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi and went off to marry another woman the same day, according to the police.

After killing his live-in partner, the accused took her phone and deleted all the data. He also deleted all the data related to Nikki from his phone. The official said that both the phones have been sent for forensic test, and police is trying to recover the data from both the phones.

The incident came to light on Valentine’s Day on February 14 and it was on the instance of the accused that Yadav’s body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator at the eatery, four days after the murder.

The postmortem of Yadav’s body went on for over two hours on Wednesday at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital here, and according to the preliminary opinion of doctors, the cause of death was strangulation, police said.

Other than some strangulation marks caused because of a data cable used to kill Yadav, no other injuries were found on her body, they said, quoting the team of doctors who conducted the postmortem.

“Since the body was kept inside the fridge for over four days, it was decomposing at a very slow pace. Right now, it is difficult to ascertain the exact time of her death. However, this is just the preliminary opinion, the final postmortem report is awaited, which will take some time,” a source said.

Police said the body was handed over to the victim’s family members after the postmortem. The body was taken to the woman’s native village in Jhajjar district of Haryana to perform the final rites, they added.

Police said accused Gahlot had hidden from his girlfriend the fact that his marriage was fixed with another woman. When Yadav came to know about the wedding, she had a heated argument with Gahlot and he killed her, police said.

“It has been claimed that she was threatening to implicate the man in a case if he married another woman," a source said.

The duo had been in a relationship for the past few years and Yadav wanted to marry Gahlot, police said.

(with inputs from PTI)

