Cement Corporation of India (CCI) Recruitment 2018: 14 Posts, Apply Before April 20

CCI Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on the official website of Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) – cciltd.in.CCI aims to fill 14 vacancies for the posts of Additional General Manager, Sr. Manager (Finance and Accounts), Manager (Operations), Manager (Mining), Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts), Deputy Manager (Production), Engineer(Civil) and Executive Secretary.Interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before 20th April by following the instructions below:Step 1: Visit the official website - https://www.cciltd.inStep 2: Click on Careers section given at the left sidebarClick on 'Click to download application format' given in front of Employment notice no. CO/01/18 Advertisement for recruitment at various postsStep 3: Download the application form and take a printout to fill the sameStep 4: Send the duly filled and signed application form at the address given below:'Manager(HR)Cement Corporation of India (CCI)Post Box No. 3061Lodhi Road Post OfficeNew Delhi - 110003'Additional General Manager - 2Sr. Manager(Finance and Accounts) - 1Manager (Operations) - 3Manager (Mining) - 1Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts) - 1Deputy Manager (Production) - 4Engineer (Civil) - 1Executive Secretary - 1Additional General Manager - The applicant must possess an Engineering Degree.Sr. Manager (Finance and Accounts - The applicant must possess ace/ ICWA/ and full time 2 years MBA in Finance.Manager (Operations - The applicant must possess an Engineering Degree in Chemical or Mechanical.Manager (Mining) - The applicant must possess an Engineering Degree in Mining in First class Managers certificates of competency under MMR-1961.Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts) - The applicant must possess a CA/ ICWA/ and full time 2 years MBA in Finance.Deputy Manager (Production - The applicant must possess an Engineering Degree IN Chemical Engineering or MSC in Chemistry.Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess an Engineering Degree in Civil.Executive Secretary - The applicant must be a full time Graduate with Recognized Diploma in Office Management and Secretarial Practice or Full time MBA.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility by clicking on URL given below:https://www.cciltd.in/UserFiles/files/Advt%201-%2018.pdfThe maximum age-limit for the various posts is as under:50 years for Additional General Manager,46 years for Sr. Manager(Finance and Accounts),44 years for Manager (Operations),44 years for Manager (Mining),42 years for Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts),42 years for Deputy Manager (Production),35 years for Engineer (Civil) and35 years for Executive Secretary.The selected candidates will be placed in the following pay bracket:Rs 36,600 to Rs 62,000 for Additional General Manager,Rs 29,100 to Rs 54,500 for Sr. Manager (Finance and Accounts),Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500 for Manager (Operations and Manager (Mining),Rs 20,600 to Rs 46,500 for Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts) and Deputy Manager (Production)Rs 16,400 to Rs 40,500 for Engineer(Civil) and Executive Secretary.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.