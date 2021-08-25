CEMRI Organises Virtual Programme For Medium, Small And Micro Enterprises

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Durgapur-based Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CEMRI) on Tuesday organised a virtual programme for medium, small and micro enterprises to provide them access to high-end equipment and facilities of the institute. The webinar was attended by over 65 officials from the Central Tool Room and Training Centre, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Guwahati and Nagaland, and entrepreneurs, according to a statement. CSIR-CMERI has already opened-up its CNC bay which includes five advanced axis milling machines, it said.

The other advanced infrastructure options for the industry and MSMEs includes fluid-bed heat treatment services, wire-arc additive manufacturing and 3D printing services and non-contact 3D Surface profiler, the statement said. The CMERI also has horizontal length measuring machines, laser interferometer measurement system, used lubricating oil analysis services, NDT-Metallurgical, among other equipment, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here