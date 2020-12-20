Censor Is Not An External Idea, It Also Exists In Mind: Pak Director Sarmad Khoosat

New Delhi: “Zindagi Tamasha” being selected as Pakistan’s official entry for best international film at the 93rd Academy Awards following controversy against the movie came as a “huge respite” for the team, says Pakistani actor-filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat who calls himself a responsible director. The Lahore-set family drama faced trouble after the country’s political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan called for protests against its scheduled release on January 24, alleging it was “blasphemous”.

“Zindagi Tamasha”, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last year, revolves around a patriarch (played by Arif Hassan) whose single act of self expression wrecks havoc on the lives of his immediate family. “In retrospect, it’s funny how everybody would just say ‘this doesn’t happen in Pakistan’. We don’t ban films. They do that in India! They have protests against films, they have extremist factions.’ “There have been problems in Pakistan, they would massively censor or delete bits from films. The film banning business is not too fashionable here. This hit all of us quite badly,” Khoosat, best known for TV show “Humsafar” and his feature directorial debut “Manto”, told .

