Census in Tiger Reserve Suspended After Elephant Kills Two
1-MIN READ

Census in Tiger Reserve Suspended After Elephant Kills Two

Image for representation

The Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) authorities have announced temporary suspension of the animal census in the STR area from Friday after a forest guard and a volunteer were killed by an elephant. The census commenced on Thursday in 10 forest divisions in the STR and in Bhavanisagar range.

When forest officials, along with voluntary agency representatives, were engaged in census work, the elephant emerged from a bush and attacked them. The forest guard and a representative of the voluntary organisation were killed while another forest guard was injured in the attack, officials said.

A report was submitted to the STR authorities and the Forest Department following which a decision was taken to stop the census for now. The STR authorities instructed the enumerators to enter forest areas with safety measures and weapons.


