Centenarian Voters Felicitated in Gujarat to Inspire Youth, Increase Voter Turnout in Lok Sabha Polls

In a unique initiative to increase voter turnout in Gujarat for Lok Sabha polls, which went into first phase of voting on Thursday, Ahmedabad district collector and District Election Officer felicitated centenarian voters.The felicitation was held at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) hall on Thursday in the presence of district election officials and citizens. The tagline of the programme was ‘Shatayu Sanman-Sau Karshe Achuk Matdan (felicitation of Centenarians, everyone would cast their vote).Ahmedabad Collector Dr. Vikrant Pandey said that the programme was initiated with the aim of increasing voters’ awareness and increase voter turnout on the polling day in the state.“These centenarians have been voting since many decades and are playing an important role in the democracy. They will inspire first time voters and youngsters to vote on polling days,’’ he said. According to Ahmedabad district election officials, there are 719 registered centenarian voters in Ahmedabad district.Ramdas Jathar, who is one such centenarian, said that he has been voting in every election and is set to vote in the upcoming polls as well. "Just like me, newly enrolled voters should also exercise their right," he added.Voting in Gujarat for 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in the third phase on April 23.