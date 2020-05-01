Centre Takes Revenue Loss Plea of States into Account, Allows Liquor Shops, Economic Activities in Most Districts

New Delhi: In its bid to balance the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn, the Union government on Friday extended the lockdown by two weeks but also gave considerable relaxations in most districts of the country.

Government officials, while breaking the news of the lockdown extension, said, "This is aimed to give economic stimulus to all zones within the country, including red zones, the emphasis on phase 3 of lockdown is to get back to business with more relaxation."

Most state governments had demanded an economic booster from the central government. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had written to the Union Home Ministry requesting opening up of liquor shops. The Karnataka government had also spoken about an immense loss of revenue states were facing due to closure of liquor shops.

The MHA guidelines issued on Friday have allowed liquor shops to open in all zones except containment zones. The guidelines for lockdown 3.O make no distinctions between shops registered under the Shops and Establishments Act and those registered under the Excise Act, like liquor vends.

"Shops selling liquor, pan, gutka, bidi, etc will ensure minimum six-feet distance from each other and also ensure that not more than five persons are present in the shop at one point," said the guidelines.

In green and orange zones, almost all restrictions have been eased out except air and train travel, opening of educational institutions, cinemas and malls. In red zones, states have been allowed to create a sub-category of containment zones. States have been given considerable liberty to allow economic activities but in containment zones the lockdown will be complete.

The MHA has defined containment zones as being "demarcated within red zones by the Ministry of Health. Boundary of the containment zones will be demarcated by the district administration taking into account the following factors -- mapping of cases, contacts; geographical dispersion of cases and contacts; areas with well demarcated perimeter; and enforceability."

MHA officials clarified that in green, orange and even in red zones state governments can allow standalone shops including liquor vends. The government has also allowed offices to function with 33% staff strength. While services like salons, barbers, hotels and restaurants are still restricted in red zones, the government has allowed shops to open and other economic activities even in red zones.

Government officials said outside these containment zones, house helps, drivers and cleaners can also be allowed by the state government. The move, along with allowing small and medium industries, shops and other economic activities, will help the economy.

Sources, however, said this is an ongoing process and amendments to guidelines can be done after receiving feedback from states.

