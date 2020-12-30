Centre Declares Entire Nagaland as 'Disturbed Area' Under AFSPA for 6 More Months

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday declared entire state of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for six more months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

A gazette notification said the Centre was of the opinion that the area comprising whole of Nagaland is in such a disturbed condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary.

Union Home Ministry declares entire Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. pic.twitter.com/KcnAXhiZXS — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

The AFSPA gives the armed forces sweeping powers to search and arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for "the maintenance of public order".

Nagaland has been under the coverage of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for almost six decades and it was not withdrawn even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak Muivah) General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor R N Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.