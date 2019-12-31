Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Central and Western Railway to Run Special Late Night Services Today for New Year Revellers

These suburban special trains will stop at all stations. Of the four services, two will run on the main line and the rest on the Harbour line.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
Central and Western Railway to Run Special Late Night Services Today for New Year Revellers
Photo for representation. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) on Monday announced that it will run four additional suburban services between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel stations after the December 31 midnight for the convenience of New Year revellers.

"These suburban special trains will stop at all stations. Of the four services, two will run on the main line and the rest on the Harbour line," a CR spokesperson said on Monday.

All these locals will depart at 1.30 am from CSMT (Main and Harbour line) for Kalyan and Panvel stations. The Western Railway had announced that it will operate eight special services between Churchgate and Virar stations after the December 31 midnight.

Every year, thousands of people from extended suburbs travel in local trains to ring in the New Year at iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai.

