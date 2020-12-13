Central Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Faculty and Office Assistant Posts Released at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2020 | The Central Bank of India has released vacancies under the bank’s Jabalpur region. The notification regarding the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2020 was published on the bank’s official website at centralbankofindia.co.in. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill the various vacancies for the post of Faculty and Office Assistant RSETI Jabalpur and Mandla.

All candidates should read the official notification and check the eligibility criteria before filling the forms. The application forms of those candidates which doesn’t fulfill the eligibility criteria will be rejected. The candidates will be appointed by the board on contractual basis. The renewal of contract may be considered at the sole discretion of Society/Trust and subject to satisfactory performance.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

The registration process start from December 12

The last date for application form submission is December 28

Candidates can read the notice here https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/pdf/Jabalpur/ApplicationFormFaculty.pdf

Central Bank of India (CBI) Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Faculty-2 (1-At RSETI Jabalpur, 1-At RSETI Mandla)

Central Bank of India Office Assistant Recruitment 2020 Application Form Direct Link https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/pdf/Jabalpur/ApplicationFormOfficeAssistant.pdf

CBI Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

For the post of Faculty, candidate should poses a post-graduate Viz. MSW/MA in rural development or MA in Psychology or Sociology or BSc in Agriculture or BA with BEd.

Candidates who are willing to appear for the post of should have a graduation degree viz. BSw/BA/BCom with computer knowledge.

All candidates will have to downlaod the application form from the official website and send it via post on the below-mentioned address.

Candidates need to address the application, Superscribing "Application for the post of Faculty/Office Assistant at RSETI centre on contract." to Regional Manager/Chairman, Local Advisory Committee, Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Narmada Road JABALPUR. (With complete address).

The office will not accept any application forms post December 28. Candidates those who are interested are advised to apply at the earliest.