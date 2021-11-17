Central Bureau of Investigation Gets Three New Joint Directors

Senior IPS officers Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Nawal Bajaj were on Wednesday appointed as the Joint Directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Personnel Ministry order said. Kulkarni, a 1998-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed for a period of five years on a deputation basis, it said.

Upadhyay, a 1999-batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, will have his tenure till June 29, 2026, the order said. Bajaj, who is from a 1995-batch and belongs to the Maharashtra cadre, will have a combined tenure of five years, i.e. up to June 6, 2026, it said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.