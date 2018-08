Central Coalfields Ranchi Recruitment 2018: 480 Mining Sirdar and Electrician Posts, Apply from August 10

Central Coalfields Ranchi Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 480 vacancies for the post of Mining Sirdar and Electrician (Non-Excavation)/ Technician on probation period has been released on the official website of Central Coalfields Limited, a Mini Ratna Company, Ranchi - centralcoalfields.in Candidates desirous of applying for more than one post need to submit separate application form and fee. The application process is scheduled to commence from August 10, 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before September 10, 2018.Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.100SC/ ST Category – NILCCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Mining Sirdar – 269Electrician (Non-Excavation)/ Technician - 211Eligibility Criteria:Mining Sirdar – The applicant must possess valid Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 1957 or any other certificate in Mining which entitles to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mine Regulation 1957.Electrician (Non-Excavation)/ Technician – The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI in Electrician Trade and must have completed Apprenticeship Training under Apprenticeship Act-1961.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Mining Sirdar – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,852.56.Electrician (Non-Excavation)/Technician) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive remuneration of Rs.1,087.17 per day.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an objective type written test.Start date of submission of online application – 10th August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 10th September 2018Examination date – To be notified on the CCL website later