GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Central Coalfields Ranchi Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 480 Mining Sirdar and Electrician Posts, Apply before 10th September 2018

There are a total of 211 vacancies for the post of Electrician (Non-Excavation)/ Technician and 269 vacancies for Mining Sirdar post.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 10, 2018, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Central Coalfields Ranchi Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 480 Mining Sirdar and Electrician Posts, Apply before 10th September 2018
Image for representative purpose only. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave/Files)
Loading...
CCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 480 vacancies for the post of Mining Sirdar and Electrician (Non-Excavation)/ Technician on probation period has begun today on the official website of Central Coalfields Limited, a Mini Ratna Company, Ranchi - centralcoalfields.in.

There are a total of 211 vacancies for the post of Electrician (Non-Excavation)/ Technician and 269 vacancies for Mining Sirdar post. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th September 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:

How to apply for CCL Recruitment 2018 for Mining Sirdar and Electrician Posts?

Step 1 - http://www.centralcoalfields.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Recruitment’ under ‘Online Services’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Proceed’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://210.212.20.47:50002/OurPeople/OnlineApplications/onlineregistration.php
Direct Link for Login - http://210.212.20.47:50002/OurPeople/OnlineApplications/login.php

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST Category – NIL

Eligibility Criteria:

Mining Sirdar – The applicant must possess valid Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 1957 or any other certificate in Mining which entitles to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mine Regulation 1957.
Electrician (Non-Excavation)/ Technician – The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI in Electrician Trade and must have completed Apprenticeship Training under Apprenticeship Act-1961.

Applicants must refer to the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:

http://www.centralcoalfields.in/pdfs/updts/2018-2019/ADV-STATUTORY%202017-18%20FINAL.pdf

Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

Mining Sirdar – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.31,852.56.
Electrician (Non-Excavation)/Technician) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a daily wage of Rs.1,034.04.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of objective type written test.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...