Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Arrests Gangster Ravi Pujari's Henchman in Mandya

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru said on Friday it has arrested one of the alleged henchmen of gangster Ravi Pujari, who was involved in the shootout case in 2007 in Bengaluru.

The gangster's henchman Iqlaq Qureshi, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was held based on inputs that he was in Nagamangala in Mandya district, police said.

Pujari, who is the custody of the CCB, during an investigation revealed that the weapon used in the shootout was supplied by Qureshi.

According to police, two motorcycle-borne assailants had barged into the office of Shabnam Developers and shot dead two people on February 15, 2007.

As many as 11 people were arrested a month after the incident.

In February this year, Pujari was arrested in Senegal, an African nation, and was extradited to India. He is in the custody of CCB, which is probing his role in various crimes.

The CCB also said Qureshi was arrested in 2007 and was later released on bail and was absconding since then without appearing before the court for 13 years.

The police said they will secure Iqlaq's custody and his role in other cases will be investigated.