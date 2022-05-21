Centre Reduces Excise Duty on Petrol by Rs 8 Per Litre, Diesel by Rs 6 | Check Revised Fuel Rates

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Centre was reducing excise duty on fuel, which will lead to a welcome drop in prices of petrol and diesel. “We are reducing the central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre,” said Sitharaman.

The finance minister said this will have a revenue implication of close to Rs 1 lakh crore per year for the central government. But, the Narendra Modi-led government has been dedicated towards the welfare of the poor since it assumed office, she added.

Sitharaman made the announcement taking into account the disruptions in supply chains caused by the Ukraine conflict as well as the world’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. She said both these events had led to inflation and economic distress in numerous countries.

Hence, keeping in view the “challenging international situation” the Centre was committed to keep the prices of essential items under control, Sitharaman said.

“We’ve taken a number of steps to help the poor and the middle class. As a result, the average inflation during our tenure has remained lower than during previous governments,” Sitharaman said.

