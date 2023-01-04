Central Forces Called In, Zones Made for Eviction Drive in Haldwani; DM Says No Rollback

Protests have been going on against a recent order by Uttarakhand high court for removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in the town of Banbhoolpura in Haldwani.

The order has triggered a massive row with protesters and political parties appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take a humane view of the issue as removal of encroachments from the land will render 4,500 people homeless.

Addressing the issue amid appeals for withdrawal of the order, Haldwani District Magistrate on Wednesday said that force has been called in for the evection drive, adding that there will be no rollback of the order. “In coming times, we will start evection. There is now no discussion in it," Haldwani DM said.

Nilesh A Bharne, DIG Kumaon Range, also reiterated that Uttarakhand HC order will be implemented, adding that meetings were held with the public and they were asked to follow the court’s order.

“We’ve divided the area into Zone, Sector, Superzone for easy implementation of the order. We’ve given notice in the newspapers [to vacate the land]. Five PAC companies deployed on the spot and three PAC companies will also reach by January 8. We’ve also asked for 14 companies of Central Para Military Force. Around 4000-5000 police personnel will be deployed," Bharne said.

Led by Congress MLA from Haldwani, Sumit Hridayesh, residents of Banbhoolpura area approached the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the high court’s order. The apex court will hear the matter on January 5, he said. Reacting to this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that the government will follow the orders of the Supreme Court.

“We all believe in justice and the Constitution. Let us wait for the Supreme Court order. The state government will follow whatever the top court decides," Dhami said.

Nizamuddin, also a former MLA from Manglaur, had said on Monday that the residents have been living in the area for 70 years. “There is a mosque, temple, overhead water tank, a PHC, a sewer line laid in 1970, two inter colleges, and a primary school," Nizamuddin said.

“We appeal to the prime minister, the railway ministry and the chief minister to take a humane view of the matter and stop the removal of so-called encroachments," he said. Nizamuddin also questioned railway’s claims on the land, saying portions of it were given on lease.

“If it was railways land, how could the state government have given it on lease?" he said.

Thousands of residents of Banbhoolpura area have been protesting the removal of encroachments, saying it will render them homeless and jeopardize the future of their school-going children. Visuals of the protests, including candle march, have flooded social media, with a section of users extending support to the residents highlighting that a large number of women, children and the elderly are among those to be affected by the removal of encroachments.

The Uttarakhand High Court had on December 20 ordered removal of encroachments from railway land in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving a notice to the residents one week in advance.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here