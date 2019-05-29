Take the pledge to vote

Central Forces Personnel Arrested for Harassing Minor Girls in J&K's Reasi District

Based on the minor girl's father's complaint, Havaldar Ghar Singh, the accused, was arrested from Reasi.

May 29, 2019
Jammu: A central forces personnel was arrested Tuesday for allegedly harassing minor girls in Reasi district here by creating fake Facebook accounts and posting obscene content and messages, officials said. Based on the minor girl's father's complaint, Havaldar Ghar Singh, the accused, was arrested from Reasi, they said.

As per the complaint, which was filed on May 8, unknown persons created fake Facebook accounts of his minor daughter, which were being used to publicly post morphed, nude pictures of the minor girl, his wife and some other members of the family.

The accused even messaged pornographic material on the mobile phone of his daughter and blackmailed her to respond to his messages, else he would continue to shame her on social media.

Singh was also accused of hacking another minor girl's (from Bhambla) Facebook account and blackmailing her to do his biding, officials said.

An FIR was registered at Reasi Police Station. SSP Reasi Nisha Nathyal constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Using the phone number and technical assistance from the cyber cell in Reasi, the police identified the accused. Singh is from Jabowal Khurd in Jammu, officials said.
The accused used to operate from his unit at Nasirabad Cantonment in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

A special police team was dispatched to Singh's place of posting in Nasirabad, but he was found to be on leave, they said.

Finally, Singh was arrested from Reasi, where the accused was trying to manage his anticipatory bail in the case, officials said.

The accused is already wanted in different cases registered at Bakshi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Domana and Rajouri police stations, they said.
