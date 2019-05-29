English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Central Forces Personnel Arrested for Harassing Minor Girls in J&K's Reasi District
Based on the minor girl's father's complaint, Havaldar Ghar Singh, the accused, was arrested from Reasi.
(Representative image)
Loading...
Jammu: A central forces personnel was arrested Tuesday for allegedly harassing minor girls in Reasi district here by creating fake Facebook accounts and posting obscene content and messages, officials said. Based on the minor girl's father's complaint, Havaldar Ghar Singh, the accused, was arrested from Reasi, they said.
As per the complaint, which was filed on May 8, unknown persons created fake Facebook accounts of his minor daughter, which were being used to publicly post morphed, nude pictures of the minor girl, his wife and some other members of the family.
The accused even messaged pornographic material on the mobile phone of his daughter and blackmailed her to respond to his messages, else he would continue to shame her on social media.
Singh was also accused of hacking another minor girl's (from Bhambla) Facebook account and blackmailing her to do his biding, officials said.
An FIR was registered at Reasi Police Station. SSP Reasi Nisha Nathyal constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Using the phone number and technical assistance from the cyber cell in Reasi, the police identified the accused. Singh is from Jabowal Khurd in Jammu, officials said.
The accused used to operate from his unit at Nasirabad Cantonment in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
A special police team was dispatched to Singh's place of posting in Nasirabad, but he was found to be on leave, they said.
Finally, Singh was arrested from Reasi, where the accused was trying to manage his anticipatory bail in the case, officials said.
The accused is already wanted in different cases registered at Bakshi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Domana and Rajouri police stations, they said.
As per the complaint, which was filed on May 8, unknown persons created fake Facebook accounts of his minor daughter, which were being used to publicly post morphed, nude pictures of the minor girl, his wife and some other members of the family.
The accused even messaged pornographic material on the mobile phone of his daughter and blackmailed her to respond to his messages, else he would continue to shame her on social media.
Singh was also accused of hacking another minor girl's (from Bhambla) Facebook account and blackmailing her to do his biding, officials said.
An FIR was registered at Reasi Police Station. SSP Reasi Nisha Nathyal constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Using the phone number and technical assistance from the cyber cell in Reasi, the police identified the accused. Singh is from Jabowal Khurd in Jammu, officials said.
The accused used to operate from his unit at Nasirabad Cantonment in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
A special police team was dispatched to Singh's place of posting in Nasirabad, but he was found to be on leave, they said.
Finally, Singh was arrested from Reasi, where the accused was trying to manage his anticipatory bail in the case, officials said.
The accused is already wanted in different cases registered at Bakshi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Domana and Rajouri police stations, they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
6-yr-old Girl Forced To Beg To Help Ailing Mother
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 6-yr-old Girl Forced To Beg To Help Ailing Mother
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
- An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans
- Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results