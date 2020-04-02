Central Govt Launches Aarogya Setu App, Know How it Will Help You in the Fight Against Coronavirus

The central government seems to be leaving no stone unturned in the fight against coronavirus. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has come up with the COVID-19 tracking app Aarogya Setu. The app is available for Android as well as iOS users.

National Informatics Centre that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has developed the Aarogya Setu app.

The app is aimed at informing citizens about "best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19".

The app primarily helps users identify if they are at risk of coronavirus infection by asking if they have even by mistake come in contact with a COVID-19 infected person.

Users can access information in 11 languages while using the app. To use Aarogya Setu app, you will have to provide your location, Bluetooth, and data sharing permission.

How to download Aarogya Setu app

Go to play store or app store.

Search for Aarogya Setu app.

Click on the install option and the app will download.

How to use Aarogya Setu app

Open the app.

Select the language of your choice.

Go through certain number of screens informing about the app.

Provide the required permission and always keep your Bluetooth on while using this app.

Click on I Agree.

Then, you will have to provide your 10-digit mobile number, on which an OTP will be sent.

Fill in the required details and click on the submit option.

After completing the aforementioned process, you can get information on whether you are at risk, where health centres are, self-assessment test and many more.

