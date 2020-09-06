'Central Govt-media Working 24 Hours': Manish Sisodia's Dig at Rhea Chakraborty Coverage

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the central government, alleging that it is using the media to divert the focus on leading issues such as the India-China border clash, economic crisis, unemployment, etc. by using the coverage on actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In a tweet, Sisodia mentions national-level concerns and promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which seems to have been met by the "Central government-media" who are working "24 hours."

"China has left our land, the economy has been 5tr, crores of jobs have come, farmer traders have made all the profits, Swachh Bharat, Digital-Skill India have been successful. There is only one problem left in the country - Riya's entire family is not arrested. Central government-media are working 24 hours," he tweeted.

The tweet comes amidst growing concerns about the case dominating national headlines becoming a 'media trial' since the actor died on June 14.

Chakraborty's lawyer, in a statement issued, said the actress is "ready for arrest". "Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love," Satish Maneshinde said.

The actress's father, Indrajit Chakraborty a retired army doctor on Friday congratulated India for "effectively demolished a middle class family" after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested his son Showik Chakraborty in relation to a drug case.

In a statement, the 60-year-old wrote, "congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But off course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind."

The AAP government has also slammed the BJP-led government for making contentious policy decisions, including the recent row over conducting the JEE-NEET exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Sisodia had urged the government to stop "playing with students' lives" and called towards making alternate, safe arrangements.