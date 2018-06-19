GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Central Jail Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018: 34 Junior Resident and Senior Resident Posts

Central Jail Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 34 vacancies for the post of Junior Resident and Senior Resident has been released on the official website of Central Jail Hospital, Tihar, Delhi

Updated:June 19, 2018, 2:28 PM IST
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Tihar Jail aims to place the selected candidates on Adhoc basis in the department of Medicines, Orthopedics and Ophthalmology for which it is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 2nd July 2018 at:

OFFICE OF THE RESIDENT MEDICAL OFFICER [GOVT. OF NCT OF DELHI] CENTRAL JAIL HOSPITAL, TIHAR, NEW DELHI-110064

Central Jail Hospital Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 34
Junior Residents - 31
Jr. Resident [M.B.B.S], against sanction posts of J.R - 7
Jr. Resident against sanction post of GDMOs - 24
Senior Residents - 3
Orthopedics - 1
Medicine - 1
Ophthalmology - 1

Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Residents - The applicant must possess MBBS degree from recognized University/ Institution with internship completion certificate and registration with Delhi Medical Council is compulsory.
Senior Residents - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree from a recognized University/ Institution with PG Degree/ Diploma/ DNB in respective specialty.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download the advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/851b348045ee1d248538ed68e00410d6/sr-jr-recruitment.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=301433965&CACHEID=851b348045ee1d248538ed68e00410d6

Age Limit:
Junior Residents - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on the date of interview.
Senior Residents - The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on the date of interview.
Age relaxation norms apply as per the details given in advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
Junior Residents - Rs.56,100 per month
Senior Residents - Rs.67,700 per month

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

