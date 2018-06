Central Jail Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018: 34 Junior Resident and Senior Resident Posts

Central Jail Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 34 vacancies for the post of Junior Resident and Senior Resident has been released on the official website of Central Jail Hospital, Tihar, Delhi - delhi.gov.in Tihar Jail aims to place the selected candidates on Adhoc basis in the department of Medicines, Orthopedics and Ophthalmology for which it is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 2nd July 2018 at:OFFICE OF THE RESIDENT MEDICAL OFFICER [GOVT. OF NCT OF DELHI] CENTRAL JAIL HOSPITAL, TIHAR, NEW DELHI-110064Total Posts: 34Junior Residents - 31Jr. Resident [M.B.B.S], against sanction posts of J.R - 7Jr. Resident against sanction post of GDMOs - 24Senior Residents - 3Orthopedics - 1Medicine - 1Ophthalmology - 1Junior Residents - The applicant must possess MBBS degree from recognized University/ Institution with internship completion certificate and registration with Delhi Medical Council is compulsory.Senior Residents - The applicant must possess MBBS Degree from a recognized University/ Institution with PG Degree/ Diploma/ DNB in respective specialty.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download the advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Junior Residents - The age of the applicants should not be more than 30 years as on the date of interview.Senior Residents - The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on the date of interview.Age relaxation norms apply as per the details given in advertisement above.Junior Residents - Rs.56,100 per monthSenior Residents - Rs.67,700 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.