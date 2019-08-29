Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Central Ministers to Visit J&K One by One to Assess Situation, Release of Leaders Gradually: Official

While two central ministers have so far visited Ladakh — Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda last week, none has gone to the Kashmir Valley since August 5 .

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Central Ministers to Visit J&K One by One to Assess Situation, Release of Leaders Gradually: Official
File photo of Kashmir after curbs were gradually being lifted. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir one by one to assess the situation, look into implementation of development programmes and try to interact with people in the coming days, a senior government functionary said on Thursday.

On the release of political leaders, the functionary said the administration is taking step-by-step decisions.

"First they allowed movement of people on roads, then landline phones were restored and then mobile phones were restored in some areas. Similarly, the leaders will also be released at a convenient time," he said.

While two central ministers have so far visited Ladakh — Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda last week, none has gone to the Kashmir Valley since August 5 when the government announced the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

"Central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir one by one in the coming days to personally see how things are going on there," the functionary said. All central ministries and departments have been given the task to look into various development programmes and how they are being implemented.

The Cabinet Secretary is closely monitoring the programmes of the central ministries. The development projects to be carried out in Jammu and Kashmir will be from the existing funds of the ministries and they will ensure that the programmes reach the common people in both UTs — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into existence on October 31.

Since August 5, several central teams have visited the state to assist the local administration on different areas.

"Some more teams from central ministries will also visit Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days," the functionary said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram