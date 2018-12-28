English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Central Ministries Received 141 Sexual Harassment Complaints Since 2017, Minister Tells Rajya Sabha
Minister Virendra Kumar requested all the ministries and the departments of the government to organise awareness programmes about matters related to sexual harassment at workplace and legal provisions and redressal mechanisms.
New Delhi: The central ministries have received as many as 141 sexual harassment complaints since last year, out of which 45 have been disposed of, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.
The highest number of complaints were received by the Finance Ministry at 21, followed by the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Defence at 16, Minister of State for the Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Out of the 141 complaints, 45 of them have been disposed of, he said.
The Ministry of Railways received 14 complaints, while the Women and Child Development Ministry received 12, Kumar said.
The number of sexual harassment complaints received in private sectors since last year are 169, out of which 29 have been disposed of.
The highest number of complaints were received from Maharashtra at 33, he said. Kumar also said that all the ministries and the departments of the government have been requested to organise workshops and awareness programmes about matter related to sexual harassment at workplace and legal provisions and redressal mechanisms.
"Besides, all state governments/Union Territories administrations have also been requested to advise their secretaries of Industries and Commerce departments to organise similar workshops and awareness programmes in industries, business houses and private sector entities in the states/UTs," he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The highest number of complaints were received by the Finance Ministry at 21, followed by the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Defence at 16, Minister of State for the Women and Child Development Ministry Virendra Kumar told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Out of the 141 complaints, 45 of them have been disposed of, he said.
The Ministry of Railways received 14 complaints, while the Women and Child Development Ministry received 12, Kumar said.
The number of sexual harassment complaints received in private sectors since last year are 169, out of which 29 have been disposed of.
The highest number of complaints were received from Maharashtra at 33, he said. Kumar also said that all the ministries and the departments of the government have been requested to organise workshops and awareness programmes about matter related to sexual harassment at workplace and legal provisions and redressal mechanisms.
"Besides, all state governments/Union Territories administrations have also been requested to advise their secretaries of Industries and Commerce departments to organise similar workshops and awareness programmes in industries, business houses and private sector entities in the states/UTs," he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results