Central Ordnance Depot, Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2018: 18 Group C Posts, Apply before June 02, 2018

Central Ordnance Depot, Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 18 Group C vacancies has been released on its official website - indianarmy.nic.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://indianarmy.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Civilians at Central Ordnance Depot, Delhi Cantt’ under ‘Notice’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on the link for English or HindiStep 4 – PDF file will openStep 5 – Download the application formStep 6 – Fill the application form in the prescribed format and send the duly filled application form at the following address:Fireman - 5Material Assistant - 3CMD (OG) - 1Cook - 2Steno Gde II - 1MTS - 5Vendor – 1– The applicant must be class 10passed or equivalent from a recognized Educational Board.- The applicant must be Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from any recognized Institution.- The applicant must be class 10passed or its equivalent from any recognized Educational Board.- The applicant must be class 10passed or equivalent from a recognized Educational Board and must possess Diploma in cooking from any recognized institute.The applicant must be class 12passed from a recognized Educational Board.- The applicant must be class 10passed or equivalent from a recognized Educational Board.– The applicant must be class 10passed or equivalent from a recognized Educational Board.Applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to check the eligibility criteria and matrix:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official notification.Fireman - Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200 per monthMaterial Assistant - Rs.29,200 – Rs.92,300 per monthCMD (OG) - Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200 per monthCook - Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200 per monthSteno Gde II - Rs.25,500 – Rs.81,100 per monthMTS - Rs.18,000 – Rs.56,900 per monthVendor – Rs.18,000 – Rs.56,900 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Test and Written Test.