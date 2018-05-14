GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Central Ordnance Depot, Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2018: 18 Group C Posts, Apply before June 02, 2018

Central Ordnance Depot, Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2018 aspirants can apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd June 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:May 14, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Central Ordnance Depot, Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2018: 18 Group C Posts, Apply before June 02, 2018
Picture for representation.
Central Ordnance Depot, Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 18 Group C vacancies has been released on its official website - indianarmy.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 2nd June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Central Ordnance Depot Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://indianarmy.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Civilians at Central Ordnance Depot, Delhi Cantt’ under ‘Notice’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on the link for English or Hindi

Step 4 – PDF file will open

Step 5 – Download the application form

Step 6 – Fill the application form in the prescribed format and send the duly filled application form at the following address:

‘Central Ordnance Depot, Delhi Cantt, Pin- 900106, C/O 56 APO’

Central Ordnance Depot Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Fireman - 5

Material Assistant - 3

CMD (OG) - 1

Cook - 2

Steno Gde II - 1

MTS - 5

Vendor – 1

 

Eligibility Criteria:

Fireman – The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Educational Board.

Material Assistant - The applicant must be Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from any recognized Institution.

CMD (OG) - The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent from any recognized Educational Board.

Cook - The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Educational Board and must possess Diploma in cooking from any recognized institute.

Steno Gde II - The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized Educational Board.

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Educational Board.

Vendor – The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Educational Board.

Applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to check the eligibility criteria and matrix:

https://indianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/documents/ADVTENGLISHCODDELHI110518%20.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official notification.

 

Pay Scale:

Fireman - Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200 per month

Material Assistant - Rs.29,200 – Rs.92,300 per month

CMD (OG) - Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200 per month

Cook - Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200 per month

Steno Gde II - Rs.25,500 – Rs.81,100 per month

MTS - Rs.18,000 – Rs.56,900 per month

Vendor – Rs.18,000 – Rs.56,900 per month

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Test and Written Test.

 

 

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You