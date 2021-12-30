Central Police Forces Gear Up Amid Omicron Surge; Reactivating Covid Centres, Third Vaccine Dose Top Agenda

As cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron surge in India, paramilitary forces, too, are gearing into action to get their medical infrastructure in order amid fears of a third Covid-19 wave.

Under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the medical directorate which oversees doctors and paramedics of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) has asked the paramilitary forces to take stock of medical facilities required for Covid-19 management, including oxygen supply.

According to officials, the Home Ministry has asked the directorate to gather information about medicine availability, oxygen supply and stock of Remdesivir as part of the process.

Simultaneously, forces are gearing up for the precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All forces have been asked to prepare staff to get precaution doses from January 10. All formations have been asked to tie up with the local vaccine centres.

Forces have also been asked to reactivate Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC). Nodal officers for Delhi’s Covid centres have been decided and messages have been sent to all paramilitary forces. These nodal officers will be responsible for the overall Covid-19 management, and time-to-time guidance on case-to-case basis for respective hospitals.

Data has also been sought by the medical directorate on the number of beds available, including oxygen beds, commissioning of oxygen supply and medicine stocks at DCHCs across India.

“In the past few days, multiple meetings have been held by the Home Ministry and we are working as per the discussion held in these meetings. All dedicated hospitals have been asked to get ready with all required Covid management, submit data on medicine stocks, oxygen supply and get enough supply of Remdesivir," a senior official of the directorate told News18.com.

Preparations at World’s Largest Covid Centre

Meanwhile, the world’s largest Covid centre, the Sardar Patel Covid centre has also started preparing for the third wave. The centre is operated by the ITBP with help from doctors and paramedics of all paramilitary forces and the Delhi government.

The ITBP, however, said there are no patients right now at the centre which is located in Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

“Currently, there are at least one-and-a-half dozen staff (sic) which includes doctors as well and we can arrange at least 100-150 paramedics and doctors total in short notice. Though currently there are no patients, the total number of beds stand at 650, out of which 150 are for critical care," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told News18.com.

“There have been multiple meetings with local administration and discussions have been held to deal with the situation. We are ready to cater to the public," Pandey said.

19 Covid Cases in CAPF in 24 Hours

A spike has also been recorded in Covid-19 cases among CAPFs. According to the data accessed by News18, in the last 24 hours, a total of 19 cases have been reported in CAPFs.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported five cases, while the Border Security Force (BSF) has reported nine. Three cases have been recorded in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and two in the Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB).

Cumulatively, around 88,000 jawans have tested positive so far and 348 succumbed to Covid-19. Active cases in all paramilitary forces stand at 148.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.