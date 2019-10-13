Central Public Works Department to Renovate MPs' Bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi
Image for representation. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: CPWD, the main construction agency of the central government, will renovate the bungalows of MPs in North Avenue in Lutyens' Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 44 lakh, an official said Sunday.
The Central Public Works Department is responsible for the maintenance of the bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi. A private agency will be hired to execute the work expected to take two months, according to the department.
"MP bungalows in North Avenue will soon undergo external and finishing works. The private agency to be hired will have to use materials of approved brands," the official said. The debris will be removed immediately and disposed of by the private agency, the official said.
The CPWD recently constructed 36 new duplex flats which have four bedrooms each, a lift, modular kitchens and an office area. These flats have a view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
These low-rise flats are equipped with solar panels, LED lights, a dedicated basement parking for two cars each and other modern amenities to cater to the parliamentarians.
