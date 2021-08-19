Central Railway Earns Rs 391.43 Cr This Year by Selling Scrap

The Central Railway has earned Rs 391.43 crore by selling scrap during the financial year 2020-2021. According to officials, this is the highest sale of scrap by the Central Railway in the last 15 years. It surpassed the scrap selling target of Rs 350 crore set for this year. The railways has set a target of Rs 400 crore for the year 2021-22. It has launched “Zero Scrap Mission” to ensure that each division, workshop, and shed of its area is free from scrap materials.

The officials said that transparency is being maintained in the entire process of auction, which helped the Central Railway surpassing the target despite the Covid pandemic and lockdown.

Rails tracks, permanent-way materials, condemned coaches, wagons and locomotives etc were part of the scrap material. Abandoned structures were also disposed of through e-auction by the Central Railway with an earning of Rs 8.65 crore.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, Central Railway, said that the scrap sale helps generate revenue and keeps the railway premises clean, adding that the Central Railway will identify similar materials at various locations on a mission mode.

The revenue generated from selling the scrap material will be used to compensate for the loss caused to Central Railway during the ongoing Covid pandemic. Many passenger trains services were suspended during the lockdown period. Though the train services of many routes have resumed normally, passenger trains of short distances continue to remain suspended.

Another official informed about the work done by Central Railway during the Covid pandemic. He said that in this financial year, the material management branch of Central Railway played a vital role in ensuring the availability of oxygen at railway hospitals. To provide treatment to people, Central Railway also procured an Oxygen Generator Plant.

