Central Railway Recruitment 2018: 2573 Apprentices Posts, Apply before 25th July 2018
The Central Railways aims to recruit candidates under Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/ Units for Central Railway Units and Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC/CR). The application process is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 26th June 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant trade on or before 25th July 2018, 5:00 PM.
Central Railway Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 2573 vacancies for the post of Apprentices has been released on the official website of Central Railway, Mumbai - https://www.rrccr.com/
The Central Railways aims to recruit candidates under Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/ Units for Central Railway Units and Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway (RRC/CR). The application process is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 26th June 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant trade on or before 25th July 2018, 5:00 PM.
Central Railway Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts – 2573
Fitter - 1129
Welder (Gas & Electric) - 174
Carpenter - 167
Painter (General) - 77
Tailor (General) - 18
Electrician - 526
Machinist - 159
Programming & Systems Administration Assistant -12
Mechanic Diesel - 126
Laboratory Assistant (CP) - 8
Sheet Metal Worker - 27
Instrument Mechanic - 5
Turner - 25
Winder (Armature) - 37
Tool & Die Maker (Press Tools Jigs & Fixtures) - 68
Programming & Systems Administration Assistant & Information Technology & Electronic System Maintenance - 2
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.100.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
https://www.rrccr.com/Upload/Act_Appt_2018_19.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation and ITI marks in the concerned trade.
