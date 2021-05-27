india

Central Railway Reduces Frequency, Cancels Trains Due To Poor Occupancy; Here's a Complete List
1-MIN READ

Central Railway Reduces Frequency, Cancels Trains Due To Poor Occupancy; Here's a Complete List

(Representative pic: Shutterstock)

(Representative pic: Shutterstock)

CR cancelled train between Tirupati and Kolhapur and has reduced the frequency of those running between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Howrah

The Central Railway (CR) has cancelled train between Tirupati and Kolhapur due to decline in the number of passengers, a release by the Indian Railways said. Earlier it has reduced the frequency of train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Howrah from four days a week to two days a week, due to poor occupancy.

LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:

  • Train no. 07415 Tirupati-Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur special cancelled from May 26 to May 31
  • 07416 Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Tirupati special cancelled from May 28 to June 2.

FREQUENCY OF THESE TRAINS REDUCED:

  • 02101 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Howrah special will run two days a week i.e. on Tuesday and Saturday (instead of Monday, Tuesday, Friday & Saturday) with effect from May 24 to June 28.
  • 02102 Howrah – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special will run two days a week i.e. on Thursday and Monday (instead of Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday) with effect from May 26 till June 30.

first published:May 27, 2021, 13:43 IST