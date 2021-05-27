Central Railway Reduces Frequency, Cancels Trains Due To Poor Occupancy; Here's a Complete List

The Central Railway (CR) has cancelled train between Tirupati and Kolhapur due to decline in the number of passengers, a release by the Indian Railways said. Earlier it has reduced the frequency of train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Howrah from four days a week to two days a week, due to poor occupancy.

LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:

Train no. 07415 Tirupati-Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur special cancelled from May 26 to May 31

07416 Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Tirupati special cancelled from May 28 to June 2.

FREQUENCY OF THESE TRAINS REDUCED:

02101 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Howrah special will run two days a week i.e. on Tuesday and Saturday (instead of Monday, Tuesday, Friday & Saturday) with effect from May 24 to June 28.

02102 Howrah – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special will run two days a week i.e. on Thursday and Monday (instead of Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday) with effect from May 26 till June 30.

