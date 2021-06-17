Central Railway Starts Online Survey to Seek Passengers Feedback on Mumbai AC Local Trains

Central Railway has started an online survey to know more about public opinion on AC local services on Mumbai Suburban network. A list of questions has been put up which will form the basis of change in services. Tweeting a Google Form link, CR has asked passengers to fill and share their opinion. The questions are both in English and Marathi.

After asking to fill personal details, CR seeks to know if the passenger is a frequent traveller by rail or by road and in which class he/she travels. Passengers have an option to select their preferred travel routes. They can select more than one routes from Churchgate - Virar – Churchgate, Virar - Dahanu Road – Virar, Andheri - Virar – Andheri, Churchgate - Dahanu Road – Churchgate, CSMT- Karjat – CSMT, CSMT - Kasara – CSMT, CSMT - Kalyan – CSMT, CSMT - Thane – CSMT, CSMT - Panvel – CSMT, CSMT - Belapur – CSMT and Thane - Panvel - Thane (Trans Harbour).

We Are Listening!Want to know more about public opinion on AC local services on Mumbai Suburban, a survey is being conducted through Google form (link attached). Kindly fill the form and share your opinion on AC local services.https://t.co/ffbNHGPki7— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 16, 2021

The survey also seek to know if commuters are OK if AC local run on the timing of normal local train service by replacing it, and also their opinion on fare. Demarcation is another issue about which Railway is trying to seek commuter opinion. The survey ends with passengers being asked to write in 50 words if they have any other suggestion.

SOME OF THE QUESTIONS ASKED IN THE SURVEY ARE:

Are you frequent traveller by rail or by road

In Which Class Do you travel presently

Do you travel on monthly pass or journey ticket?

In case AC services are provided, are you willing to switchover from private vehicles/taxis?

As a Passenger would you like to travel in AC EMU?

What is preferred Section/Sections for AC Local

Are you OK if AC local run on the timing of normal local train service by replacing it?

When AC services would be more popular and convenient

Do you think the fare structure of AC local needs to be revised?

Whether demarcation of FC and II class within AC EMU suburban services should be provided

If demarcated First Class and Second Class AC services (Fully AC) is introduced,

What percentage of extra fare over the present Second Class fare you are willing to pay?

