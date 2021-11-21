Central Railway to Hold Mega Block Today on Sunday, November 21; These Mumbai Local Train Services to be Affected

Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, November 21. Railway will run special services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus -Kurla and Panvel - Vashi during the block period. Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main Line and Transharbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” a release by the Central Railway said.

Mega Block on 21.11.2021. pic.twitter.com/vz6zheZzZg— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 20, 2021

THANE-KALYAN UP AND DOWN FAST LINES FROM 10.40 AM TO 3.40 PM

Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.37 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting as per their scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.

Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting as per their scheduled halts and further re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund They will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.

KURLA-VASHI UP AND DOWN HARBOUR LINES FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

