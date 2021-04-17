Central Railway to Run Special Trains Between Pune, Gorakhpur and Solapur, Prayagraj

The Central Railway (CR) has announced to run additional special trains on some routes to meet the demand amidst reports of migrant workers rushing to their hometowns. The CR has so far run 76 summer special trains to destinations in North and East during April 7-15 from Mumbai, Pune and Solapur. Booking for these trains have already.

Here is the list of special trains:

01315 Solapur – Prayagraj Junction Special Train: This train will depart every Friday and Monday from April 16, 2021 to April 30, 2021 at 21.00 hrs and arrive Prayagraj on the third day at 04:25 hrs. It will halt at Pune, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna and Manikpur. reservation window for this train started on Friday.

01453 Pune-Gorakhpur Special: This train will leave Pune at 20.20 hrs on every Friday from April 16 to April 30 and arrive Gorakhpur at 09.40 hrs on the third day. It will halts at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Banda, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti. The booking for this train also started on Friday.

For detailed timings and halts passengers can visit please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

In an statement, Indian Railways said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train. It also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

