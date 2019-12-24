Take the pledge to vote

Central Railway to Suspend Dombivali-Kalyan Services for 4 Hours on December 25

Special services will also be operated between Mumbai CSMT and Thane/Dombivali stations at the frequency of 15 minutes during the block.

PTI

December 24, 2019
Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has announced a special four-hour traffic and power block between Dombivli and Kalyan stations in adjoining Thane districts on December 25, a public holiday.

The block will be on5th and 6th lines - Up and Dn fast and slow lines - between Dombivli and Kalyan stations from 09.45 am to 01.45 pm, the CR said on Monday.

The block is being undertaken for launching four girders of 6 meters wide for a new FOB (foot overbridge) at Thakurli station by a 400 MT road crane, it informed.

Due to the block, both suburban and long distance services of the Central Railway will be affected. Some long distance trains will be cancelled, diverted or short

terminated due to the block, the CR said.

The block is likely to cause inconvenience to passengers on the busy route, but the railway authorities will run special services to minimise the impact of disruption.

According to the CR, the suburban services will remain suspended between Dombivli-Kalyan during the block period. "Special services will run between Kalyan and

Karjat and Kasara during the block period at 20 minutes frequency," a CR statement said.

Special services will also be operated between Mumbai CSMT and Thane/Dombivali stations at the frequency of 15 minutes during the block, it said.

"Train services between Mumbai CSMT/Dadar to Kurla, Ghatkopar and Thane will run as per time table," the statement said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
