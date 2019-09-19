Central Railways Earns Rs 7.88 Crore Fine from Ticketless Travellers in 5 Months
The rail division conducted a drive from April to August to identify ticket-less travellers on Pune-Malawli, Pune-Miraj, Pune-Baramati and Kolhapur-Miraj routes. During the drive, it detected around 1.53 lakh cases of various offences.
Image for representation.
Pune: The Pune division of the Central Railway has recovered Rs 7.88 crore fine from passengers travelling without tickets in last five months, an official said on Thursday.
The rail division conducted a drive from April to August to identify ticket-less travellers on Pune-Malawli, Pune-Miraj, Pune-Baramati and Kolhapur-Miraj routes.
During the drive, it detected around 1.53 lakh cases of various offences, including not possessing ticket while in train or on railway platform and carrying luggage beyond permissible limit, the Central Railway official said.
The authorities subsequently recovered a total fine of Rs 7.88 crore from such passengers, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Climate Change Advocates are Switching to Solar Panels, Vegan Diets and No Flights
- Priyanka Chopra Plans the Perfect Birthday Outing for Nick Jonas
- Moti Bagh: Documentary Film Based on Life of Uttarakhand Farmer Nominated for Oscars
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022