Central Railway Hikes Platform Ticket Charges at Key Stations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways has announced an increment in platform ticket prices at some major stations under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The decision has been taken to avoid the unnecessary crowding at the stations during the upcoming festive season in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After this increment, the general platform ticket at stations like Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, and Thane will cost Rs 50. This is five times the original platform ticket price, Rs 10.

Issuing a statement, CR informed that the prices will be applicable from today (October 8) till further orders. However, the railways clarified that this was only a temporary decision, taken to avoid overcrowding in the festive season.

Increment in platform ticket prices has been a long practice to avoid overcrowding at stations. Earlier in March year, CR had taken a similar decision and increased platform ticket prices in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave. The Railways, on Thursday, also said that it will continue to impose Rs 500 fine on people who are found without masks on its premises

Meanwhile, the railways will be running many festive special trains from and to Mumbai to cope with the increment in footfall during the Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath festivals. Many people travel back to their native homes during festival season to celebrate it with family. The increase in the number of trains are also seen as a measure to avoid crowding in trains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The continuous fall in fresh COVID-19 cases has been a good sign. Indiaon October 07recorded 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases more than half of which came from Kerala. The southern state recorded 12,288 cases on Thursday, Maharashtra on the other hand recorded 2,681 cases.

The total number of fresh COVID-19 cases on October 7 was five per cent less than that on October 6.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.