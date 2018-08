Central Railways Teacher Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews on August 24

Central Railways Teacher Recruitment 2018 for Group C posts has begun on the official website of the Central Railway, Mumbai - cr.indianrailways.gov.in The scheme for the recruitment for teacher’s posts is on contract basis and will be valid for maximum of 200 working days and a minimum of 7 working days.Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in interview on August 24, 2018 and download the prescribed application format by following the steps given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ under ‘Recruitment’ under ‘News and Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Notification’ under Filling of Posts in Teachers Categories in Group C on part Time Contract basis in Central Railway, Mumbai Division’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 7 – Applicant needs to bring hardcopy of the duly filled application form along with other documents at the below mentioned address:‘Central Railway Sec (EM) School and Jr College Kalyan, Murbad Road, Kalyan (W)’Direct Link - http://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1534750875247-GROUP_C%20TEACHER.pdf PG teacher for Economics - 1PG teacher for Business Studies - 1PG teacher for English – 1TG teacher for English – 1PRT – 1Primary Teacher (URDU) – 1PG teacher for Economics – The applicant must be an MA in Economics with BEd.PG teacher for Business Studies - The applicant must be an M.Com in Economics with BEd.PG teacher for English – The applicant must be an MA in English with BEd.TG teacher for English – The applicant must be a BA in Arts with BEd.PRT – The applicant must be BA in English with BEd.Primary Teacher (URDU) – The applicant must be class 8th passed and DEd in Urdu Medium.Applicants must read the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 65 years as on 24th August 2018.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.