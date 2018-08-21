GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Central Railways Teacher Recruitment 2018: Walk-in Interviews on August 24

The scheme for the recruitment for teacher’s posts is on contract basis and will be valid for maximum of 200 working days and a minimum of 7 working days.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 21, 2018, 5:32 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Central Railways Teacher Recruitment 2018 for Group C posts has begun on the official website of the Central Railway, Mumbai - cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in interview on August 24, 2018 and download the prescribed application format by following the steps given below:

How to apply for Central Railways Teacher Recruitment 2018:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notifications’ under ‘Recruitment’ under ‘News and Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification’ under Filling of Posts in Teachers Categories in Group C on part Time Contract basis in Central Railway, Mumbai Division’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Applicant needs to bring hardcopy of the duly filled application form along with other documents at the below mentioned address:

‘Central Railway Sec (EM) School and Jr College Kalyan, Murbad Road, Kalyan (W)’
Direct Link - http://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1534750875247-GROUP_C%20TEACHER.pdf

Central Railway Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 6
PG teacher for Economics - 1
PG teacher for Business Studies - 1
PG teacher for English – 1
TG teacher for English – 1
PRT – 1
Primary Teacher (URDU) – 1

Eligibility Criteria:
PG teacher for Economics – The applicant must be an MA in Economics with BEd.
PG teacher for Business Studies - The applicant must be an M.Com in Economics with BEd.
PG teacher for English – The applicant must be an MA in English with BEd.
TG teacher for English – The applicant must be a BA in Arts with BEd.
PRT – The applicant must be BA in English with BEd.
Primary Teacher (URDU) – The applicant must be class 8th passed and DEd in Urdu Medium.

Applicants must read the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1534750875247-GROUP_C%20TEACHER.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 65 years as on 24th August 2018.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

