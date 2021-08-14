Central Railways to Gradually Replace ICF Coaches With LHB Ones

Central Railway (CR) has decided to replace the existing conventional coaches of all Mumbai outgoing trains with the new ones manufactured by German firm Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB). All conventional coaches will be converted into LHB coaches to provide more safe and convenient travel to the passengers.

Currently, the existing trains are running with ICF/conventional coaches. But gradually, by the end of the year, in a phased manner, the central railways will replace ICF coaches with LHB coaches in the trains it operates so that the passengers get more safe and secure facilities.

The North Eastern Railway has decided to convert the rake structure in the trains operating in both directions between Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur. Pankaj Kumar Singh, the spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, said that the rake of 05067/05068 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur will be converted into LHB rake on a permanent basis with effect from November 3 in Gorakhpur, while Bandra Terminus will be converted on November 5.

After its conversion into an LHB rake, the composition of this train will be as under — a total of 21 LHB coaches, including 02 coaches of Generator cum Luggage Vehicle, 04 of General Second Class, 7 coaches of Sleeper Class, 02 of AC Second Class and 06 of AC III Class Coaches.

As compared to the existing conventional coaches, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), LHB coaches are lighter. Moreover, LHB coaches have a higher passenger capacity, air conditioning capacity, and speed compared to conventional rakes. Each LBH coach has an advanced pneumatic disc brake system feature and it comes with an Anti-Collision Avoidance System (ACAS), which prevents them from crashing into each other in case of an accident.

