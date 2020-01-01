Central Sec, Khan Market, 3 Other Delhi Metro Stations Closed to Ease Rush of Passengers on New Year's Day

New Delhi: Entry and exit gates at five Delhi Metro stations were closed on Wednesday evening to ease rush of passengers on New Year's Day.

"Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Anticipating a huge crowd on the New Year's eve, the Delhi Metro on Tuesday had restricted exit from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm.

