Central Security Cover of 10 Bihar BJP Leaders Withdrawn after Agniveer Protests Burn Out

The central security cover for 10 Bihar BJP leaders, including the state unit president, has been withdrawn by the union government, News18 has learnt. The CRPF, which was providing Y-category security to these leaders, completed the process of withdrawal on Wednesday following union ministry of home affairs (MHA) orders.

“The security was provided in wake of the Agniveer protests that targeted these leaders. Now that the protest has subsided, the MHA issued orders for security withdrawal,” an officer told CNN-News18.

In June, the premises of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers were attacked by a violent mob that was protesting against the government’s Agnipath military recruitment scheme. The homes of state BJP chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and then deputy chief minister Renu Devi were targeted by protesters in Bettiah.

Subsequently, Dr Jaiswal, Renu Devi, former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur, Araria MP Pradeep Singh, Kishanganj MLC Dilip Jaiswal, Katihar MLC Ashok Agarwal, Patna Digha MLA Sanjeev Kumar Chaurasiya, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, and Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi were all provided Y-category protection by the MHA.

Y-level security meant 11 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel protected the leaders in shifts. Personal security officials accompanied them and their premises was also guarded.

“The order to withdraw security was issued on Monday but a request has been made to the state director general of police (DGP) to ensure that adequate arrangements are made to protect them,” an MHA official said.

Bihar had seen the maximum vandalism during the Agniveer protests. Hooliganism in railway premises reportedly led to losses of over Rs 200 crore. 50 coaches and five engines were completely burnt and went out of service, while platforms, computers, and various technical equipment were damaged, as per Prabhat Kumar, divisional railway manager (DRM), Danapur Rail Division.

