Central, Southern California Lockdown Likely To Continue

Los Angeles (AP) State officials are expected to extend the strictest stay-at-home orders in central and Southern California as hospitals there are quickly running out of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients ahead of the presumed post-holiday surge. The situation is already dire, and the worst is expected to come in the next few weeks after Christmas and New Year’s travellers return home.

California hit two million confirmed coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve. State stay-at-home orders for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are set to expire on Monday.

The state officials say the orders are likely to be extended but did not make a definitive ruling on Sunday afternoon. (AP) .

